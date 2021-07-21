Typhoon “Fabian” intensifies; monsoon rains still expected

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Fabian” has intensified further as it moves slowly in a westward direction.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said while “Fabian” won’t bring heavy rainfall into the country, it, together with Tropical Storm “Cempaka” located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

As a result, PAGASA said rains will be experienced in the next 24 hours over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands).

PAGASA said “Fabian” is located 705 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 185 kph.

The weather bureau said Signal No. 1 may be raised over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, and the western seaboard of Palawan (including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands) and Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands).

Meanwhile, PAGASA said moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern and the rest of the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.