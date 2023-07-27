Typhoon “Egay” now outside PAR; some Luzon areas still under Signal No. 2

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Egay” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, however, that the following areas remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2:

Batanes

northwestern portion of Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands

the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos)

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

Pangasinan

La Union

Ilocos Sur

the rest of Ilocos Norte

the rest of Cagayan

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Abra

Benguet

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag)

northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Guimba, Pantabangan, Science City of Muñoz, Carranglan, San Jose City, Lupao, Nampicuan, Talugtug)

the northern portion of Tarlac (Paniqui, Moncada, Pura, Camiling, Ramos, San Manuel, Anao, San Clemente)

According to the weather bureau, “Egay” the center of the eye of Typhoon “Egay” was estimated at 255 km west of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 185 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon enhanced by “Egay” will continue to bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next three days.

A gale warning is in effect over several coastal waters along the seaboards of Luzon and the eastern and western seaboards of Visayas.