Typhoon “Chedeng” maintains strength over PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Chedeng” has maintained its strength while turning northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, the center of “Chedeng” was estimated 875 km east of Central Luzon or 910 km east of Northern Luzon .

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 160 kph.

PAGASA said it is moving northwestward at 10 kph.

According to the weather bureau, while “Chedeng” is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over the country, it may enhance the southwest monsoon and bring occasional rains over some portions of southwestern Luzon in the next three days.

It may also bring gusty conditions over the following areas (especially in coastal and upland/mountainous localities exposed to winds):

Friday (June 9): Visayas, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, and Cuyo Islands, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Camiguin.

Saturday (June 10): Visayas, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Camiguin, and Dinagat Islands.

Sunday (June 11): MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Northern Samar, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, and Benguet.

In the next 24 hours, “Chedeng” may bring moderate to rough seas (2.0 to 3.5 m) over the seaboards of extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of mainland Northern Luzon, PAGASA said.

The typhoon may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday (June 12).