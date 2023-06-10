Typhoon “Chedeng” intensifies in the middle of Philippine Sea: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Chedeng” has intensified in the middle of the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said although it is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in the country in the next three days, it may enhance the southwest monsoon and bring occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zambales, Bataan, Camiguin, and Dinagat Islands are expected to have gusty conditions today.

In the next 24 hours, “Chedeng” may bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboard of extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of mainland Luzon.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between tomorrow and Monday.