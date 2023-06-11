Typhoon “Chedeng” continues to weaken as it moves away from Philippine landmass

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Chedeng” continues to weaken as it accelerates away from the Philippine landmass.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of “Chedeng” was so far estimated 990 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 160 kph.

It is moving north northeastward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said that while the country is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall in the country in the next three days, it will enhance the southwest monsoon and will being occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas.

The formation of a frontal system north of extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will also continue to mainly enhance the southwest monsoon from Tuesday onwards and affect most of Luzon, especially the western and extreme northern portions.

“Chedeng” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight or tomorrow morning.