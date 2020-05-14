Typhoon “Ambo” makes landfall over E. Samar

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Ambo” has made landfall over Eastern Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the eye of the typhoon made landfall over San Policarpo at 12:15 p.m.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said violent winds and heavy to torrential rains of the eyewall region will begin affecting Northern Samar and the northern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar within 12 hours, as “Ambo” packs maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 190 kph.

Sorsogon, Albay, and Ticao Island Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpio, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong), and the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Tarangnan, San Sebastian, Hinabangan) remain under Signal No. 3, which means they will experience “strong to destructive typhoon-force winds during the passage of the typhoon.”

Signal No. 2 is hoisted over the southern portion of Quezon (Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Plaridel, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, Caluag, General Luna, Catanauan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco), Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Burias Island, mainland Masbate, and Marinduque

Biliran, the rest of Samar, and the rest of Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said this means they will experience “strong to damaging gale/storm-force winds.”

Aurora, the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, Cabanatuan, Santa Rosa, Jaen, San Isidro, San Antonio, Cabiao, Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, San Leonardo, Peñaranda, Gapan City), Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, the rest of Quezon, Romblon, Bataan, and Pampanga The northern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Sta. Fe, Tacloban City, Palo, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Tolosa, Ormoc City, Matag-ob, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Albuera, Burauen, Julita, Dulag) are still under Signal No. 1.

Areas under this storm signal will experience “strong to near gale-force winds during the passage of the typhoon.”

PAGASA said within 24 hours, a storm surge of 2.0 to 4.0 meters may be experienced over the coastal areas of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar (east coast), Samar (west coast), Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Quezon, and Aurora.

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over the seaboards of areas under storm signals.