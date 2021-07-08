Two vessels collide off South Harbor Anchorage area in Manila

(Eagle News) — Two vessels collided off the waters of South Harbor Anchorage area in Manila on Thursday, July 8.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the incident involving cargo vessel MV Palawan Pearl and foreign dredger, BKM 104, took place at 2:10 a.m., approximately 100 meters from the Baseco Beach shoreline.

Pictures provided by the PCG showed the MV Palawan Pearl half-submerged in the water.

The PCG said the vessel was carrying liters of diesel when the incident happened.

It said its Marine Environmental Protection Force in NCR – Central Luzon was now preparing for the laying of four segments of oil spill booms as a “mitigating contingency measure.”

BRP Panglao has been deployed to the area to provide the necessary assistance.