Two soldiers, cop nabbed for alleged gun-running activities in Maguindanao

(Eagle News) — Two soldiers and a policeman were arrested for alleged gun-running activities in Maguindanao, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The PNP identified those arrested in the entrapment operation in in Barangay Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat as Patrolman Eliver Jay Anggot Soverano; Datu Morjan Kunakon Tumindig; Adams Tuminding; and Army Staff Sgt. Gleen Argones Sangyao and Army Staff Sgt. Reynaldo Dichosa II.

Soverano was reportedly assigned to the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Regional Crime Laboratory Office while Sangyao and Dichosa were reportedly assigned to the 6th Infantry Division.

Seized from the suspects were a 5.56 mm Bushmaster rifle, two 5.56 rifle, an M4 Carbine, two cal. 45 pistols, and three 9mm pistols.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said the PNP personnel arrested will be charged with both criminal and administrative charges.

“I commend the Chief of Police and the personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station for their aggressive campaign against loose firearms which led to the arrest of five people, two of them are soldiers and the other one is a PNP personnel,” he said.

Eleazar said because of the incident, the PNP would coordinate with the AFP to further intensify the campaign against loose firearms.

“I am also warning all our personnel not to engage in this kind of illegal activity because I will make sure that the full force of the law will be used against you. Bilang mga alagad ng batas, hindi dapat tayo maging bantay-salakay at sa halip ay bantay ng bayan upang mapanatili ang kapayapaan at kaayusan,” he added.