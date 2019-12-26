Two people, including former actress, nabbed in Pasay buy-bust operation

(Eagle News) — A former actress was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Pasay on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Apart from Jennifer Kiilsgaard, 45, who went by the screen name Jenny Roa in movies in the 1990s and 2000s, Norman Viña, 49, was nabbed by authorities in the operation on Eusebio Street in Barangay 42 at 9:50 p.m.

The operation was conducted after a one-week surveillance on Roa, after police received a tip she was a drug pusher.

Recovered from the two were four sachets of suspected “shabu” with a street value of P31000.