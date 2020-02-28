Two of three Japan repatriates brought to hospital test negative for COVID-19 — DOH official

(Eagle News)–Two of the three Filipino repatriates from the Diamond Princess who were brought to the hospital for symptoms of the novel coronavirus have tested negative for COVID-19.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire added in an interview over Unang Balita that only the laboratory test results of one repatriate are pending.

She said all three are stable in a hospital.

The three were among the 445 Filipinos repatriated from the Japan cruise ship, which was quarantined for 14 days after a passenger who disembarked and went on a bus tour in Kyushu tested positive for the virus.

The Filipinos are undergoing another 14-day quarantine in the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.