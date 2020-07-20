Two new ERC commissioners named

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed two new commissioners to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the appointment of Floresinda Baldo-Digal and Marko Romeo Fuentes to the body on Monday, July 20.

Baldo-Digal, who was ERC spokesperson prior to her appointment, replaces Josefina Patricia A. Magpale-Asirit.

Her term will expire on July 10, 2027.

Fuentes, on the other hand, is an accountant from Davao City.

He replaces Paul Christian Cervantes, who retired as commissioner.

“We wish the newest members of the ERC all the best in their new assignment,” Roque said.