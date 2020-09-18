Two more House employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Two more employees from the House of Representatives have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 78.

In a statement, the office of House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales said the 77th case was a member of the security staff, while the 78th was an employee of the Legislative Library Service.

The statement said the security staff member last reported for work on September 7 and 9, with office duties mostly done in their barracks.

He got tested after experiencing diarrhea, body malaise, and fever.

The 78th case, on the other hand, had been working from home since July 24.

She, however, experienced symptoms after taking care of her brother who had been confined in the hospital after sustaining injuries.

Earlier, Montales advised employees to only report to work physically when absolutely necessary.

At least two congressmen have died after testing positive for COVID-19: Sorsogon Rep. Ditas Ramos and Senior Citizens Partylist Rep. Jun Datol.