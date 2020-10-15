Two more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Two more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 7172.

Nine new confirmed cases, however, pushed the tally to 11,117.

One additional death brought the death toll to 811.

According to the DFA, the Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries, with 7356, 529, and 4537, respectively.

The Americas had the least COVID-19 cases, at 810, and recoveries, at 466.

The Asia Pacific region had the least deaths at nine.

“The DFA, together with its foreign service posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic” the DFA said.