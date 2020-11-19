Two more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Two more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the recovery total rose to 7470.

No additional COVID-19 case was reported, which means the COVID-19 total remained at 11545.

The death toll was at 833, with no additional deaths reported.

The Middle East and Africa were still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths so far, with 7530, 4652, and 538, respectively.

The Americas had the least cases and recoveries, with 830 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still had the least deaths, with nine so far.

The department has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos since the start of repatriation efforts in February amid the COVID-19 pandemic.