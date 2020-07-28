Two Monetary Board members named

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed two members of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ seven-member Monetary Board.

The BSP said V. Bruce J. Tolentino and Anita Linda R. Aquino will serve as full-time representatives of the private sector in the BSP’s highest policy-making body.

Tolentino, who first joined the board on June 18, 2018, will have a fresh term of six years after serving the unexpired balance of the term of Valentin A. Araneta who passed away on Feb. 21, 2018.

Before his appointment, Tolentino worked as deputy director general of the International Rice Research Institute, and was chief economist and country representative at The Asia Foundation.

Aquino, on the other hand, was Department of Finance chief of staff and held key positions at Standard Chartered Bank Manila, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, Citicorp Investment Bank in Singapore, and Citibank NA Manila.

“The BSP welcomes their appointment and looks forward to their contribution in the fulfillment of the BSP mandates,” the BSP said.