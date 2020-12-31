Two killed, one hurt in encounter between policemen, drug suspects in Caloocan

(Eagle News) — Two people were killed and another was injured in an encounter between policemen and motorcycle riders who turned out to be drug suspects, in Caloocan, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP identified the fatalities as Police Corporal Dexter Rey Teves and Mark Gil Toreda.

Teves’ companion, Police Corporal Rex Abraham Abigan was also shot in the foot.

According to the PNP, Abigan and Teves stopped Toreda and his companion, Clark Castillo, at an Oplan Sita checkpoint because they were not wearing helmets while riding a motorcycle.

When asked for the motorcycle papers, the PNP said Toreda drew a gun and shot at the law enforcers.

Teves was dead on arrival in the hospital, while Abigan was shot in the foot.

Staff Sergeant Christopher Anos responded to the scene and engaged in a shootout with Toreda, resulting in the suspect’s death.

Castillo, for his part, tried to run away but was captured by bystanders.

Recovered from the suspects were a cal. 9mm pistol, one MK2 fragmentation hand grenade, six sachets containing suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, and cash amounting to P3,500.

According to PNP Chief Debold Sinas, Teves’ family will receive full financial support from the PNP.

Abigan was also given appropriate financial assistance.

Teves was conferred a posthumous medal for his bravery.

Abigan was also given an award, the PNP said.