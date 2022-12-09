Two helicopters from Turkey acquired

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has acquired two helicopters from Turkey.

According to the Office of the Press Secretary, the acquisition of the “ATAK” helicopters was part of the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

President Bongbong Marcos thanked the Turkish Aerospace Industries and the Turkey government, noting that the helicopters would improve the Philippine Air Force’s operational readiness and responsiveness.

According to the OPS, the new helicopters would complement the PAF’s refurbished Bell AH-1S Huey Cobra attack helicopters from Jordan, among others.