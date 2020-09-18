Two Filipinos rescued after vessel sinking off Japan to return to the PHL on Saturday, Sept. 19

(Eagle News)–The two Filipinos who were rescued after the M/V Gulf Livestock 1 capsized off the coast of Japan will return to the Philippines on Saturday, September 19.

The Filipinos were identified as Chief Officer Eduardo Sareno and A/B Jay-nel Rosales.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the crew members were found by the Japanese Coast Guard after the vessel capsized on September 2 amid the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Maysak.

Earlier that day, the DFA said the JCG Operation Headquarters received the vessel’s distress call, prompting it to launch search and rescue operations.

One crew member who was found, however, was later pronounced dead.

“The search continues but there are no further developments to date,” the DFA said.

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin said Japan did not cease its search operations for the 36 Filipino seafarers, adding that he, the Philippine ambassador to Japan, and the Japanese government “are on this.”

“On the other hand, I refuse to ask other Asian powers to join in the search because that is an attack on the sovereignty of Japan,” he said.