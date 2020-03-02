Tulfo links Aguirre to “pastillas” scheme; Aguirre calls allegations “absolute lies, complete fabrications”

(Eagle News)–Media practitioner Ramon Tulfo on Monday, March 2, linked Vitaliano Aguirre to the so-called “pastillas” scheme, but the former justice secretary called Tulfo’s allegations “absolute lies and complete fabrications.”

“Base po sa sinabi sa ‘kin ni Mr. Chiong, siya po ‘yung protector ng sindikato, si former Secretary Aguirre,” Tulfo said, referring to Allison Chiong, immigration officer 1, who made the revelations on the scheme in a Senate probe hearing issues on the proliferation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations.

According to Chiong, under the setup, unscrupulous immigration personnel would escort POGO workers into the country for a fee.

Tulfo said it was Aguirre who assigned Maynardo and Red Mariñas to be in charge of the country’s visas upon arrival.

Mariñas was a chief of the Ports Operation Division.

His father Maynardo was head of the Special Operations Communications Unit.

Aguirre in a statement said he has already filed numerous libel and cyberlibel cases against Tulfo over the same allegations leveled against him.

“I was told that he was the only one saying that in the Senate. That even his so-called whistleblower did not say what he is accusing me of,” Aguirre said.

He said he would write Senator Risa Hontiveros, chair of the committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality, who is conducting a probe into the scheme, so he would be invited to the hearing.

This was so he could refute Tulfo’s allegations and “tell Tulfo to his face that he is a liar.”

Earlier, Hontiveros already said Aguirre would be summoned to the next hearing.

Mariñas has denied the allegations.