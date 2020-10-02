Tuguegarao City under MECQ until Oct. 16

(Eagle News)–Tuguegarao City is now under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

The more stringent MECQ starts today, Oct. 3, and will end on October 16 based on Exective Order No. 108 signed by Mayor Jefferson Soriano following his meeting with the Tuguegarao City Task Force against COVID-19.

The city government said under the MECQ, all residents are required to stay at home except for those who are allowed to work under the community quarantine and government employees, and for the purchase of basic necessities or emergencies.

Those leaving their barangays will have to present a COVID Shield Control Pass, while government employees can just present their government ID or their APOR (authorized persons outside of residence) IDs.

Tricycles may ply the city streets but the number coding as specified in the EO will have to be followed.

Only one passenger is allowed.

Two people of the same household are allowed to ride the motorcycle.

Those entering Tuguegarao from municipalities in Cagayan no longer need to present a travel pass at checkpoints but those from outside Cagayan and Enrile need to present one or a valid ID to be allowed entry.

Individuals coming from different regions need to leave a copy of their travel authority at the checkpoint.

Curfew hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. will be in place.

Dine-in is again not allowed.

Markets shall be open from Monday to Thursday only.

Only recently, ten COVID-19 cases were added to the city’s tally.