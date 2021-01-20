Tuguegarao City now under 10-day ECQ

(Eagle News) — Tuguegarao City in Cagayan is now under an enhanced community quarantine.

The Cagayan Public Information Office said this was after the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved Mayor Jefferson Soriano’s request for the same following the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The PIO said at one point, Tuguegarao recorded a high of 246 cases.

According to the PIO, the ECQ started today at 12:01 a.m. and will last for ten days until midnight on Jan. 29.

The PIO said based on Soriano’s request endorsed by the Office of the Governor, the ECQ will be extended for five more days if the situation worsens.

The Philippines has so far reported 504,084 COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health has confirmed the UK COVID-19 virus strain has already been detected in the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, UAE.