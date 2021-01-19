COVID-19 cases in the PHL reach 504,084; recoveries at 466,249

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 504,084 after the Department of Health reported 1357 additional cases on Tuesday, January 19.

The DOH said of the total cases, 27857 were active.

Of these, 86.1 percent were mild, 6.1 percent asymptomatic, 4.7 percent critical, 2.7 percent severe, and 0.42 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 130, Rizal with 71, Quezon City with 66, Pampanga with 54, and Benguet with 52.

COVID-19 recoveries rose to 466249 including the 324 additional ones.

Sixty-nine additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 9978.

Last week, the DOH and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the detection of the United Kingdom COVID-19 virus variant in the Philippines.

This was after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The government has so far imposed travel restrictions on 34 countries over reports of the presence of the UK and South African COVID-19 virus strains there.

The restrictions are supposed to be lifted on January 31.