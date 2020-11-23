Tugade to all DOTr officials, personnel: Submit SALNs to DOJ-led task force probing corruption in gov’t

(Eagle News) — Transportation Secretary Art Tugade has ordered all agency officials and some personnel to submit their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net worth (to the DOJ-led task force that will investigate corruption in government.

In a statement, Tugade said the order covers officials’ chief-of-staff, secretaries, executive assistants, and those involved in project management and procurement.

Tugade said he has also already assigned a group and a point person who will gather and review the SALNs of all DOTr officials, past and present, including his.

“Sabi ko ikumpara ‘yun at ipakita at sabihin sa akin kung meron silang nakikitang dapat bigyang pansin (I told them to compare the SALNs and show and tell if they see anything that must be looked into),” Tugade said.

The transport chief said he has also ordered the comparison of three periods of the SALN or for three years to find out if there is substantial difference among those.

“Makikiisa kami d’yan sa mega task force. Nag-meeting na kami (at susundin namin ang) requirement ng PACC (Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission) para sa ganon, maipakita na kaisa kami dun sa pagwalis at pag-address ng corruption sa gobyerno (We will support the mega task force. We already had a meeting and agreed to comply with the requirement asked for by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission so we can show that we are cooperating with the government in addressing and eradicating corruption),” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the creation of the task force, as he lamented what he said was continued corruption in government.

He said the DOJ shall determine which agencies to prioritize, taking into account the effect on the delivery of services and the extent of corruption.

According to the President, the authority to investigate by the DOJ-led task force will be in effect until the end of his term on June 30, 2022.

The DOTr said since Tugade took the helm of the agency, a one-strike policy has been implemented, with 20 personnel have been relieved, 17 have been suspended, and 128 have been dismissed from the service for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The DOTr said those dismissed and suspended include not only rank-and-file employees but even middle managers or chiefs, and top brass in the Central Office and agencies, with cases ranging from fixing activities, involvement in payola, to receiving fees, gifts or other valuable items in the course of official duties.

This year, five dismissed employees belong to the division chief and director levels.

In November, the DOTr said four employees were preventively suspended due to an ongoing case of grave misconduct.

A job order was also terminated.