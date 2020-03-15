Tugade tests negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

He will, however, the Department of Transportation said in a Facebook post on Sunday, March 15, “take precautionary measures seriously while working for the benefit of the country” in compliance with Department of Health protocols.

“Matibay ang Pilipino. Tuloy ang trabaho. COVID-19 may be strong, but it will never be strong enough to bring this country, and the hearts of the Filipinos down. GOD IS GOOD,” Tugade said.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 111 COVID-19 cases, with eight deaths.