TS “Rolly” slightly intensifies, to exit PAR today

(Eagle News)–Tropical Storm “Rolly” has slightly intensified and is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Rolly” was estimated 540 km west of Subic, Zambales, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It is moving west southwest at 15 kph.

While “Rolly” is no longer directly affecting the country, PAGASA said it, “Siony,” and the enhanced northeasterlies will bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

This means sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, will be experienced over the remaining seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

This means small seacraft should take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.