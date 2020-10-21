TS “Pepito” slightly intensifies as it moves west over W. PHL Sea

Signal No. 1 raised over parts of western Pangasinan

(Eagle News)–Tropical Storm “Pepito” has slightly intensified as it moved west over the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 1 is raised over the western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Alaminos City, Mabini, Burgos, Dasol, Sual, Labrador, Infanta) with “Pepito” estimated 210 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

“Pepito” is forecast to move generally west or west-northwest over the West Philippine Sea today, before slowing down and turning northwest tomorrow.

It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning or afternoon.

“Pepito” is expected to accelerate and turn west beginning Friday towards the central portion of Vietnam, and is forecast to gradually intensify over the West Philippine Sea.

It may reach the severe tropical storm category tonight or tomorrow morning.

Today, PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

“Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Strong- to near gale-force winds will be experienced in areas under signal number 1.

PAGASA said high to gale-force winds due to the northeasterly surface wind flow will also be experienced over the rest of northern Luzon, especially in coastal and mountainous areas.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the areas where the tropical cyclone wind signal and gale warning are in effect, particularly over the entire seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, the seaboard of northern Quezon including Pollilo Islands, and the western seaboards of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands), and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands).

PAGASA said this means sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern seaboards of southern Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

This means those with small seacraft should take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.