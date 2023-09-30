TS “Jenny” maintains its strength as it accelerates over the Philippine Sea

(Eagle News)–“Jenny” has maintained its strength as it accelerated over the Philippine Sea on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, the tropical storm was estimated 1025 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving west southwestward at 35 kph.

PAGASA said the tropical storm is not directly affecting the country at this time.

However, heavy rainfall over Batanes and Babuyan Islands is forecast on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Occasional rains over the western portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas are also expected on Sunday with “Jenny” possibly enhancing the southwest monsoon.

“Jenny” is forecast to intensify throughout the forecast period and may develop into a severe tropical storm on Sunday.