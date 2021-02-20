TS “Auring” maintains strength; Signal No. 1 still raised over parts of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — Tropical Storm “Auring” has maintained its strength as it moved eastward on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said under Signal No. 1 are Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Bohol, and Siquijor in Visayas and Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, and Lanao del Sur in Mindanao.

Today until tomorrow noon, heavy to intense rains are expected over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Eastern Samar as “Auring,” located 595 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packed maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, and the rest of Caraga, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Central Visayas, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and the rest of Northern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon and Tropical Storm “Auring” will bring strong to gale-force winds over the areas under Signal No. 1, as well as over the rest of Visayas, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, and Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands).

“Strong breeze to near-gale conditions are also likely over the rest of Luzon,” PAGASA said.