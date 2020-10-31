TS “Atsani” expected to enter PAR on Sunday afternoon, to be named “Siony”

(Eagle News)–Tropical Storm “Atsani” is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, once inside, it will be named “Siony.”

So far, it is located 1655 kilometers east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving northwest at 25 kph.

PAGASA said in 24 hours, “Atsani” is expected to re-intensify into a tropical storm.

So far, Signal No. 3 is raised over Catanduanes due to Typhoon “Rolly,” which is moving towards Bicol.