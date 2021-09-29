Trough of Typhoon “Mindulle” affecting eastern sections of S. Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — The trough of Typhoon “Mindulle” is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.