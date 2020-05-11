Trough of TD “Ambo” to bring cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers to Mindanao

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers are expected in Mindanao today due to the trough of Tropical Depression “Ambo.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are forecast with “Ambo” estimated 385 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 3 a.m.

“Ambo” is packing maximum sustained winds of 4 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving northwest at 10 kph.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

The eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have moderate to strong winds.

Coastal waters in those areas will be moderate to rough.

Northern and Central Luzon, and the rest f the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.