Trough of LPA affects eastern section of Mindanao

Northeast monsoon affects Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Friday, Feb. 28.

As a result, PAGASA said Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

PAGASA said this was due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.