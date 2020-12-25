Trough of LPA affecting Visayas, Mindanao

Northern Luzon affected by northeast monsoon, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon.

As a result, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol region and Northern Samar.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds will prevail over those areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, a rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon, with light to moderate rains expected over Apayao (Conner and Kabugao), Cagayan (Allacapan), Isabela(Santa Maria and Santo Tomas), Kalinga (Balbalan, Lubuagan, Pasil, Tanudan and Tinglayan).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours.

Light to moderate rains are being experienced over Flora in Apayao, Abulug, Alcala, Amulung, Aparri, Baggao, Ballesteros, Buguey, Camalanuigan, Enrile, Gattaran, Gonzaga, Iguig, Lasam, Lallo, Pamplona, Peñablanca, Piat, Rizal, Santa Ana, Santa Teresita, Santo Niño, Solana, Tuao and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Cabagan, Maconacon and San Pablo in Isabela, and in Pinukpuk, Rizal and Tabuk City in Kalinga.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.