Trough of LPA affecting Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Visayas, Mindanao, and the southern portion of Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

The entire country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.