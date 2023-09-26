Trough of LPA affecting Visayas and Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Mindanao, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time, due to the southwest monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.