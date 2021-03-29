Trough of LPA affecting southern portion of Mindanao; easterlies affecting rest of PHL

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is affecting the southern portion of Mindanao, while the easterlies are affecting the rest of the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said because of the LPA so far situated 560 kilometers east-southeast of Mindanao, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Davao, Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro.

A rainfall advisory has so far been raised over parts of Mindanao, with light to moderate to at times heavy rains affecting portions of Davao Oriental (Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, Mati City) and Sultan Kudarat (Columbio).

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas.

Light to moderate to at times heavy rains are also affecting portions of South Cotabato, Sarangani, Davao Occidental (Jose Abad Santos), Davao del Sur (Malalag, Kiblawan, Matanao, Magsaysay), Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, Mabini), and Davao del Norte (Samal City).

PAGASA said the entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including the Kalayaan Group of Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, this time due to the easterlies affecting the rest of the country and localized thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon in Southern Luzon.

The same conditions, PAGASA said, will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan in Northern Luzon.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in these areas.