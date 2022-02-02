Trough of LPA affecting southeastern section of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the southeastern section of Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Aklan, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Davao Region, Surigao del Sur, Sarangani, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to coastal waters, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.