Trough of LPA affecting Mindanao, Palawan: PAGASA

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Mindanao and Palawan.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, Visayas, Caraga, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, and the provinces of Quezon, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao will have cloudy skies with light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.