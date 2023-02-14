Trough of LPA affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Palawan will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

PAGASA said extreme Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The eastern section of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.