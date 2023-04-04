Trough of LPA affecting Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga and Davao Region, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.