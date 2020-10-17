Trough of LPA affecting eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao

Northeasterly Surface Windflow Affecting Northern and Central Luzon

(Eagle News)–The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeasterly surface windflow is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible, the weather bureau said.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with rainshowers due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.