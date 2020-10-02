Trough of LPA affecting eastern sections of Luzon, Visayas

Southwest monsoon affecting rest of S. Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southwest monsoon is also affecting the rest of southern Luzon and Visayas.

Bicol Region, Nueva Ecija, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible, PAGASA said.

Palawan, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, this time due to the southwest monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said this was because of the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

The northern and eastern section of Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.