Trough of LPA affecting eastern section of Mindanao

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas, the rest of Luzon, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.