Trough of LPA affecting eastern section of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.