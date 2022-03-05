Trough of low pressure area affecting eastern section of Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region will, as a result, have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.