Tropical Storm “Pepito” slightly intensifies as it threatens Aurora

Landfall over Aurora coast expected from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(Eagle News)–Tropical Storm “Pepito” slightly intensified as it threatened Aurora province on Tuesday night.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over La Union, Pangasinan, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Aurora, the southern portion of Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon), the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem, Tagudin), the northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan), and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Polillo Islands with “Pepito” expected to make landfall over the coast of Aurora from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

So far, PAGASA said the center of “Pepito” was estimated 110 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 30 kph.

PAGASA said Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the rest of northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real), the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Isabela, and the rest of Zambales are under Signal No. 1.

Signal No. 1 over Catanduanes and the northern portion of Camarines Norte has been lifted.

After landfall, “Pepito” is expected to move generally westward while traversing the Luzon landmass, and to emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow morning.

While traversing the landmass, it may intensify further into a severe tropical storm.

The tropical cyclone may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning or afternoon.

Today until tomorrow morning, “Pepito” will bring moderate to heavy rains over Central Luzon, MIMAROPA, Camarines Norte, Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, La Union, Pangasinan, and Benguet, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro.

“Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

High to gale-force winds will be experienced in areas under signal number one and two.

High to gale-force winds with occasional gusts due to the northeasterly surface wind flow will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the coastal and/or mountainous areas of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, PAGASA said.

According to the weather bureau, a gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte and the western seaboards of Batangas and Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Island) due to rough to very rough seas.

The seaboards of areas under signal number one and two will also experience rough to very rough seas, which means sea travel, PAGASA said, is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over Palawan and the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.