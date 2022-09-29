Tropical Storm “Luis” forecast to exit PAR on Thursday

(Eagle News)–Tropical Storm “Luis” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, Sept. 29.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, so far, the center of the tropical storm was located 1090 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kph near the center, and a gustiness of up to 90 kph.

So far, though, PAGASA said Luis is unlikely to directly affect the country’s weather conditions.

It is also unlikely to bring rough seas.

PAGASA said further intensification is likely as Luis moves over the sea east of the Ryukyu Islands.

It is also likely Luis will reach the severe tropical storm category in the next 24 hours.

Nevertheless, PAGASA advised the public to monitor any developments.