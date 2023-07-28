Tropical Storm “Khanun” expected to enter PAR on Saturday or Sunday; to be named “Falcon”

(Eagle News) — Tropical Storm “Khanun” is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility between late Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Friday, July 28.

According to PAGASA, once it enters PAR, it will be assigned the name “Falcon.”

So far, “Khanun” is located1,345 km east of Eastern Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 25 kph.

PAGASA said while the hoisting of wind signals over any portion of the country due to the tropical cyclone is unlikely, “Khanun” may enhance the southwest monsoon, which will trigger occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas starting on Saturday or Sunday.

“However, the magnitude, extent, and timing of monsoon enhancement and resulting rainfall may still change due to dependence of southwest monsoon enhancement on the intensity and movement of this tropical cyclone,” PAGASA said.