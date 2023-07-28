Tropical Storm “Khanun” enters PAR

(Eagle News)–Tropical Storm “Khanun” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone, to be called “Falcon” while in PAR, is estimated 1360 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

According to PAGASA, although no tropical cyclone wind signals have so far been hoisted, the southwest monsoon currently enhanced by “Egay” will also be enhanced by “Falcon” starting this weekend.

As such, PAGASA said occasional to monsoon rains are expected over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

Gusty conditions are also expected today over the following areas, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds:

Zambales

Bataan

Palawan

Occidental Mindoro

Romblon

Most of Calabarzon

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

A gale warning is also in effect over some coastal waters along the western seaboard of Luzon, the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Visayas.

“Falcon” may exit PAR between Monday afternoon and evening.