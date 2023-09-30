Tropical Storm “Jenny” further intensifies over PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–“Jenny” has further intensified over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of the tropical storm was so far located 835 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 105 kph, moving northwestward at 20 kph.

Although the tropical storm is not directly affecting the country at this time, heavy rainfall may be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte on Wednesday and Thursday.

Occasional rains, meanwhile, are forecast over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro as “Jenny” enhances the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to rough seas are expected over the extreme Northern Luzon and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

A landfall or close approach scenario over extreme Northern Luzon is not ruled out, PAGASA said.